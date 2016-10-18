FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Insurance third-quarter profit slips 6 pct
October 18, 2016 / 11:46 AM / in a year

Qatar Insurance third-quarter profit slips 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Qatar Insurance, the Gulf country’s largest insurer by market value, reported a 6 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.

* Net profit of 108.8 million riyals ($29 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, versus 115.7 million riyals a year earlier.

* Reuters calculation based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

* EFG Hermes forecast Qatar Insurance’s third-quarter net profit at 312 million riyals.

* Nine-month net profit 711 million riyals, up from 693 million riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said. ($1 = 3.7506 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)

