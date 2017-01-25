FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Qatar Insurance reports 9 pct drop in Q4 net profit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 25, 2017 / 5:49 AM / 7 months ago

Qatar Insurance reports 9 pct drop in Q4 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Qatar Insurance reported a 9 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations.

 Net profit of 319.2 million Qatari riyals ($87.7 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, versus 350.4 million riyals a year earlier.

 Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

 EFG Hermes forecast: 306.70 mln riyals.

 Qatar Insurance 12-month net profit 1.03 billion riyals, down from 1.04 billion riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said.

 The board has recommended a full-year cash dividend of 1.5 riyals per share and a stock dividend of 3 shares for every 20 shares (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.