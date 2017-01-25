Qatar Insurance reports 9 pct drop in Q4 net profit

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Qatar Insurance reported a 9 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations.

 Net profit of 319.2 million Qatari riyals ($87.7 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, versus 350.4 million riyals a year earlier.

 Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

 EFG Hermes forecast: 306.70 mln riyals.

 Qatar Insurance 12-month net profit 1.03 billion riyals, down from 1.04 billion riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said.

 The board has recommended a full-year cash dividend of 1.5 riyals per share and a stock dividend of 3 shares for every 20 shares (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)