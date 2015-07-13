FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Insurance Q2 net profit dips 12.1 pct - Reuters calculation
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar Insurance Q2 net profit dips 12.1 pct - Reuters calculation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Qatar Insurance, the Gulf Arab state’s largest listed insurer, on Monday reported a 12.1 percent decrease in second-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations.

The insurer made a net profit of 280.4 million riyals ($77.0 million) during the three-month period to June 30, Reuters calculations showed, using its financial statements. The company itself did not give a quarterly earnings breakdown.

While this was below the 319 million riyals which the company reported for the same three months of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data, it was ahead of the 233.9 million riyal forecast given by QNB Financial Services.

Qatar Insurance recorded a net profit in the first six months of 2015 of 577 million riyals, down from 635 million riyals in the corresponding period of last year, it said in a short bourse statement. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.