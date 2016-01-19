FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Insurance posts 57.8 pct jump in Q4 net profit
January 19, 2016 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

Qatar Insurance posts 57.8 pct jump in Q4 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Qatar Insurance reported on Tuesday a 57.8 percent jump in net profit for the fourth quarter, according to Reuters calculations.

The insurer made a net profit of 350.4 million riyals ($96.2 million) in the three-month period ending Dec. 31, Reuters calculated based on financial statements as it did not provide a quarterly breakdown.

That compares with a net profit of 222.1 million riyals for the same three months of 2014, and QNB Financial Services’ forecast for a quarterly net profit of 108.3 million riyals.

Qatar Insurance recorded a net profit for 2015 of 1.04 billion riyals, up from the 1 billion riyals it made in the previous year, according to a bourse statement. It did not elaborate.

The firm said on Dec. 13 that its board was proposing a 2015 cash dividend of 2.5 riyals per share, as well as a stock dividend equivalent to one free share for every 10 shares held. ($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Writing by David French; editing by Susan Thomas)

