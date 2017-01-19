FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatari Investors Group Q4 net profit drops 14.1 pct
#Financials
January 19, 2017 / 7:43 PM / 7 months ago

Qatari Investors Group Q4 net profit drops 14.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Qatari Investors Group reported a 14.1 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations.  Net profit of 56.7 million riyals ($15.6 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31 versus 66 million riyals a year earlier.  Reuters calculations based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.  Qatari Investors Group's 12-month net profit was 277.0 million riyals, up from 252.0 million riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said.

 Board proposes annual dividend of 1 riyal per share, compared to 1.25 riyal per share for the previous year, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.6409 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

