Qatar International Islamic Bank, CIH to set up bank in Morocco
December 24, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar International Islamic Bank, CIH to set up bank in Morocco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) has signed an agreement with Moroccan lender Credit Immobilier et Hotelier S.A. (CIH Bank) to set up a bank in Morocco, QIIB said on Thursday.

The joint venture is part of QIIB’s strategy to pursue overseas investments and diversity its portfolio, the lender said in a bourse statement.

QIIB will take a 40 percent stake in the new bank, which is expected to launch in coming months after necessary approvals. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

