FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Qatar International Islamic Bank, CIH to set up bank in Morocco
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 24, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Qatar International Islamic Bank, CIH to set up bank in Morocco

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds development of Morocco’s Islamic finance sector)

DUBAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) said it had signed an agreement with Moroccan lender Credit Immobilier et Hotelier S.A. (CIH Bank) to set up a bank in Morocco, which is just starting to develop an Islamic finance sector.

In November, central bank governor Abdellatif Jouahri said Morocco would start issuing Islamic banking licences within the next year.

Sensitive about Islamist ideology, Rabat long neglected Islamic finance, but it has warmed to the industry in the past few years as it seeks to attracy money and foreign investors. Islamic banks from Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have also expressed interest in entering Morocco.

QIIB will take a 40 percent stake in the new bank, which is expected to launch in coming months after necessary approvals, the Qatari institution said on Thursday without giving details of the venture.

The Qatari joint venture is part of QIIB’s strategy to pursue overseas investments and diversity its portfolio, the lender said in a bourse statement. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.