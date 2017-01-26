FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar International Islamic Bank Q4 net profit slips 7.2 pct
January 26, 2017 / 4:43 AM / 7 months ago

Qatar International Islamic Bank Q4 net profit slips 7.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Qatar International Islamic Bank , the Gulf state's third-largest listed Islamic bank by assets, reported a 7.2 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations.

 Net profit of 118.4 million riyals ($32.5 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31 versus 127.6 million riyals a year earlier.

 Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

 QNB Financial Services forecast: 126.2 mln riyals.

 QIIB's 12-month annual net profit was 784.8 million riyals, up from 784.2 million riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said. ($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

