FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's QIIB eyes benchmark 5-yr dollar sukuk
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 10, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

Qatar's QIIB eyes benchmark 5-yr dollar sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Qatar International Islamic Bank plans to issue a benchmark-sized, five-year dollar sukuk, arranging banks said on Wednesday.

Benchmark-sized is normally understood to mean at least $500 million. Early price talk for the sukuk was released at 205 basis points over midswaps.

HSBC, Standard Chartered and QNB Capital are mandated arrangers on the deal. Investor meetings are due to conclude in London on Monday.

QIIB’s sukuk would follow a sukuk issue from Qatar Islamic Bank last week, which raised $750 million at a profit rate of 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.