FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar lender QIIB prices $700 mln 5-yr sukuk
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 11, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Qatar lender QIIB prices $700 mln 5-yr sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Qatar International Islamic Bank priced a $700 million five-year sukuk on Thursday, at a profit rate of 2.688 percent.

HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered and QNB Capital, a unit of Qatar National Bank were mandated bookrunners on the deal.

QIIB launched the sukuk earlier in the day at the lower end of revised price guidance, in a reflection of healthy demand for the deal.

Last week, Qatar Islamic Bank sold $750 million in a five-year sukuk at 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.