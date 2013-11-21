FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
QinetiQ sees commercial business doubling to half of sales
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

QinetiQ sees commercial business doubling to half of sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - British technology firm QinetiQ said it expects commercial demand to make up half of its business in the next five years, up from a current 25 percent level, as the company battles declining defence budgets in the U.S. and Europe.

QinetiQ, the Ministry of Defence’s former research arm, currently generates 75 percent of revenues from defence markets, with the remaining from commercial customers.

“Our strategy really defines a growth portfolio beyond defence. In an ideal world, if you were prepared to take a horizon in the next five years, i would see that ratio moving more towards 50-50,” Chief Executive Leo Quinn told Reuters on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.