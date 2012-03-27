UPDATE 1-Qinetiq reaches deal to reduce pension deficit

* QinetiQ makes immediate 40 mln stg payment into pension scheme

* Pension trustees will now use CPI as index of choice

* Pension deficit down to 74.7 mln stg

LONDON, MARCH 27 (Reuters) - British defence technology company QinetiQ said it had reached an agreement with the trustees of its pension scheme to reduce its pension deficit and improve the security of the scheme.

QinetiQ, which makes high-tech military equipment such as bomb disposal robots and sniper detectors, on Tuesday said it had made immediate one-off payment of 40 million pounds ($64 million) into the scheme to cut its deficit.

The trustees will from now on use the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as a suitable cost-of-living index for increases to pension payments and the revaluation of deferred benefits.

QinetiQ said the impact of the change in index would see the funding deficit cut by around 109 million pounds to 74.7 million pounds.

It added that a level of contributions designed to eliminate the funding deficit had been agreed with the trustees, which will see QinetiQ make annual contributions of 13 million pounds until the end of March 2018.

The QinetiQ UK defined benefit pension scheme currently consists of approximately 2,300 active members, 3,500 deferred members and 2,400 pensioner members.

Earlier this year QinetiQ said it expected to meet full-year profit forecasts despite uncertainty on future levels of military spending in Britain and the United States.

Shares in the company, which have risen 7 percent in the last three months, closed at 145.8 pence on Monday, valuing the group at around 1.5 billion pounds.