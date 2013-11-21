QinetiQ first-half profits fall on weak US product demand

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - British defence technology firm QinetiQ posted a fall in first-half revenue and profits on Thursday as the United States cut spending on robots, armour and spare parts for military equipment.

The former Ministry of Defence research arm, which makes drones and bomb detection robots, said it was maintaining its full year guidance despite challenging markets.

QinetiQ said underlying pretax profits for the half year to Sept. 30 fell to 52.3 million pounds ($84.6 million) from 85.8 million pounds in the same period last year.

Revenues fell to 599.6 million pounds, from 685.5 million pounds, it said. Its Global Products unit, which has been hit particularly hard by the U.S. military budget cuts, saw orders fall to 68.5 million pounds from 120.5 million pounds over the period.

“Although the short-term range of possible outcomes remains wider than usual, particularly in Global Products, the board is maintaining its expectations for overall Group performance in the current year absent any material changes in customer requirements,” it said.

Analysts expect QinetiQ to post full year earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortisation of 155-166 million pounds, on average revenues of 1.245 billion pounds, a Thomson Reuters survey of seven analysts showed.

The company said it was confident that its core businesses, such as its Europe, Middle East and Africa services arm, and newer growth opportunities would drive an increase in sustainable earnings in the medium term. It increased its dividend to 1.4 pence from 1.1 pence.

QinetiQ also said it was conducting a “market testing exercise” for its US services arm in May, which it launched a review of in May following a 256 million pound writedown. It indicated at the time that it could sell the business.

Shares in QinetiQ closed at 196.7 pence on Wednesday valuing the company at 1.3 billion pounds.