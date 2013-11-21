UPDATE 1-QinetiQ turns to civilian customers as defence demand drops

By Brenda Goh

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Declining military spending is forcing QinetiQ, the former research arm of Britain’s Ministry of Defence, to seek out more civilian customers for products such as fibre-optic cables that detect disturbances in oil and gas fields.

The technology firm expects commercial contracts to make up half of its business in the next five years, up from a quarter at present, Chief Executive Leo Quinn told Reuters.

Shares in QinetiQ leaped by almost 7 percent on Thursday as the company said earnings for the year to the end of March 2014 would hold no negative surprises and reported net cash of 120.5 million pounds, which analysts said was stronger than expected.

QinetiQ’s military equipment includes drones and bomb detection robots. Like other small equipment makers such as Cobham, it relies on short-term orders that can easily be scrapped. It has been hit hard by delays and uncertainty caused by budget cuts in Britain and the United States and the drawdown of a multinational NATO force in Afghanistan.

“At the end of the day, let’s face it, this is the toughest defence market in 20 years. To grow in this market is extremely challenging,” said Quinn.

“Our strategy really defines a growth portfolio beyond defence. In an ideal world, if you were prepared to take a horizon in the next five years, I would see that ratio moving more towards 50-50,” he said, adding that the company was open to making acquisitions.

QinetiQ, which reported a 39 percent fall in underlying first-half pretax profit on Thursday, has been marketing products to oil and gas customers, including OptaSense fibre-optic cables that can detect disturbances.

Quinn said he was hopeful that, beyond the five years, products such as OptaSense could rake in more than 100 million pounds in revenue. He said QinetiQ was negotiating with major oil services firms on ways to expand such parts of the business.

He said the company was inviting external valuations of its U.S. services business, for which it launched a review in May following a 256 million pound writedown, and hoped the review could be completed before the end of March. The company indicated at the time it could sell the unit.

Underlying pretax profit at Qinetiq for the half-year to Sept. 30 fell to 52.3 million pounds ($84.6 million) from 85.8 million in the same period last year, while revenue fell to 599.6 million pounds from 685.5 million.

The company said it was maintaining its full-year results guidance, absent any material changes in customer requirements. It increased its interim dividend to 1.4 pence to 1.1 pence.

Analysts expect QinetiQ to post full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 155-166 million pounds and revenue of 1.245 billion pounds, a Thomson Reuters survey of seven analysts showed.

Investec analyst Chris Dyett said investors were reassured by the unchanged guidance and were not surprised by the fall in profit and revenue, as QinetiQ had warned of it previously.

Shares in QinetiQ hit 214.3 pence following its results, their highest since February, and were trading up 6.7 percent at 210 pence by 0957 GMT, valuing the company at 1.3 billion pounds.