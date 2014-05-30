FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Qingdao Port, shareholder raise $377 mln in fixed-price HK IPO-source
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 30, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 3 years ago

China's Qingdao Port, shareholder raise $377 mln in fixed-price HK IPO-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 30 (Reuters) - China’s Qingdao Port International Co. Ltd and its controlling shareholder raised a combined $377 million in a fixed-price initial public offering of shares in Hong Kong, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

The company, which provides services in the world’s seventh busiest port in eastern China’s Qingdao, sold 705.8 million new shares at a previously set price of HK$3.76 each, according to the source. Shareholder Qingdao Port (Group) Co. Ltd. offered 70.58 million existing shares. The source was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The company plans to use proceeds of the sale to invest in new storage facilities for commodities such as oil and iron ore.

Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.