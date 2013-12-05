FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qinhuangdao Port set to price $562 mln HK IPO at bottom of range -source
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2013 / 3:55 AM / 4 years ago

Qinhuangdao Port set to price $562 mln HK IPO at bottom of range -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Qinhuangdao Port Co Ltd, operator of the world’s largest coal port, is set to price its Hong Kong initial public offering at HK$5.25 per share, putting it on course to raise about $562 million, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

Underwriters recommended pricing the shares at the bottom of the indicative range of HK$5.25 to HK$6.70, said the person who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and so declined to be identified.

The offering consists of 829.85 million shares, putting the sale value at about HK$4.36 billion ($562 million).

About 91 percent of the offer will comprise newly issued shares, whereas the remainder will be existing shares from China’s National Social Security Fund.

Citigroup Inc, China International Capital Corp and HSBC Holdings PLC are sponsors and joint global coordinators. BoCom International, China Merchants Securities Co Ltd, JPMorgan Chase & Co and UBS AG are also underwriters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.