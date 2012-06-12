FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EFG Hermes says QInvest deal is legally binding
#Financials
June 12, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

EFG Hermes says QInvest deal is legally binding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 12 (Reuters) - A tie-up between Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes and Qatar’s QInvest, approved by EFG shareholders on June 2, is legally binding and can only be reversed through legal action, EFG said on Tuesday.

After EFG announced plans to fold its main investment banking operation into a joint venture controlled by QInvest, a group of Egyptian and Gulf Arab investors made a buy-out approach for EFG that the bank’s management has rebuffed.

“With the approval of the company’s general assembly of the agreement signed with QInvest, the agreements have become binding on the two parties,” EFG said in a statement. Backing out of the QInvest deal would amount to a breach of contract, it said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Patrick Werr; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)

