FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt watchdog suspends QInvest-EFG deal-news agency
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2012 / 12:37 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt watchdog suspends QInvest-EFG deal-news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 25 (Reuters) - Egypt’s financial regulator has suspended a joint venture deal between Egyptian investment bank EFG-Hermes and Qatar’s Q-Invest, approved by shareholders on June 2, the state news agency said on Wednesday.

“The Authority approved the assembly in form but refused it in terms of content, procedures and decisions,” the head of the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority (EFSA) Ashraf El-Sharkawy was quoted as saying to the state news agency MENA.

EFSA rejected decisions made at EFG’s annual meeting last month because the firm did not clarify various points regarding the deal including the fate of minority rights after it is completed, MENA cited Sharkawy as saying. (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.