FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qlik revenue rises on demand for data analytic software
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Qlik revenue rises on demand for data analytic software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Software maker Qlik Technologies Inc reported a 22 percent jump in quarterly revenue, boosted by demand for its data analytic tools and more license and maintenance deals.

Net loss widened to $10.2 million, or 11 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 from $8.0 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned a profit of 2 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $131.6 million from $108.0 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.