FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Qlik Technologies sees Q2 rev below estimates
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Qlik Technologies sees Q2 rev below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sees Q2 rev at $84-$86 mln vs est $93.6 mln

* Sees adj EPS $0.01-$0.02 vs est $0.02

July 9 (Reuters) - Business analytics software maker Qlik Technologies forecast second-quarter sales that fell short of market estimates, as a stronger dollar hit revenue from Europe.

The company expects exchange rate fluctuations to have a negative impact of about 8 percent on its total revenue for the quarter.

“Second quarter results were impacted by challenging macroeconomic conditions, especially in Europe, which affected deal closure late in the quarter, as well as weakening European currencies,” Chief Executive Lars Björk said.

Qlik expects per-share earnings of 1 cent to 2 cents, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $84 million to $86 million for the quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 2 cents per share on revenue of $93.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company’s shares closed at $17.97 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.