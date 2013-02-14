FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Qlik Tech reports higher revenue, says CFO to resign
#Market News
February 14, 2013 / 9:26 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-Qlik Tech reports higher revenue, says CFO to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Business software maker Qlik Technologies Inc reported higher quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in license sales, sending its shares up 16 percent after the bell.

Net income fell to $13.3 million, or 15 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $15.6 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 27 percent to $137.5 million. Revenue from licenses rose about 24 percent to $93.5 million

The company also said Chief Financial Officer Bill Sorenson would resign for personal reasons. He will continue in the position until a successor is named.

Qlik shares closed at $22.76 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

