REFILE-Qlik Tech reports higher revenue, says CFO to resign

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Business software maker Qlik Technologies Inc reported higher quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in license sales, sending its shares up 16 percent after the bell.

Net income fell to $13.3 million, or 15 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $15.6 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 27 percent to $137.5 million. Revenue from licenses rose about 24 percent to $93.5 million

The company also said Chief Financial Officer Bill Sorenson would resign for personal reasons. He will continue in the position until a successor is named.

Qlik shares closed at $22.76 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.