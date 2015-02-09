Qatar National Bank mandates banks to arrange $3 bln loan

DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf’s largest bank by market value, has mandated lenders to arrange a $3 billion three-year loan facility for general business purposes, it said on Monday.

Barclays Bank and HSBC will act as coordinators for the loan, with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Deutsche Bank, Mizuho Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp acting as lead arrangers and bookrunners, QNB said in a statement.