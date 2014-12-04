FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-QPR Software wins order from Finnish Transport Agency
December 4, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-QPR Software wins order from Finnish Transport Agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - QPR Software Plc :

* The Finnish Transport Agency selected QPR Software as its enterprise architecture consulting provider

* Has won tender for enterprise architecture consulting provider of Finnish Transport Agency

* Estimated total revenue of this consultancy is 0.3 million euros ($369,390)

* Says agreement period starts as of Dec. 4, 2014 and runs until Dec. 3, 2016

* QPR will support Finnish Transport Agency in its enterprise architecture work by executing various assignments related to information modeling and designing governance model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8121 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
