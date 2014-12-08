FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-QPR Software to provide enterprise architecture consulting to Senate Properties
December 8, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-QPR Software to provide enterprise architecture consulting to Senate Properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - QPR Software Plc :

* Senate Properties selected QPR Software as its enterprise architecture consulting provider

* Says estimated total revenue of this consultancy from entire 2014 - 2017 agreement period (initial + possible continuations) is slightly over 0.3 million euros ($367,650)

* Agreement period is six months, starting as of December

* Says after first agreement period agreement can be renewed in six months periods during 2015 - 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

