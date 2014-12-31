BRIEF-Erdemir Group expands its QPR Metrics powered Group Strategy and People Performance Management

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Qpr Software Plc :

* Erdemir Group expands its QPR Metrics powered Group Strategy and People Performance Management to all office employees

* QPR's Advanced Value Added Reseller and one of leading Strategy Management Consulting firms of Turkey, Ironman Consulting, will implement the QPR software, provide business consultancy for the balanced scorecard as well as individual scorecard structuring and also technology consultancy for implementation services in this expansion