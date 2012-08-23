UPDATE 1-Australia's QR National in share buyback as projects slow

* Underlying earnings top forecasts, up 52 pct

* Buy back could be worth around $900 mln

* Cautious on near term outlook for coal volumes

* Sees robust growth in medium to long term

* Shares jump 2.3 pct, outpace market (Adds CEO comments)

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - QR National, Australia’s largest coal freight company, beat forecasts with a 52 percent rise in annual underlying earnings on Thursday, thanks mainly to cost cuts, and said it would return nearly $900 million to shareholders.

QR National’s shares jumped 2.3 percent to a nearly four-month high after the announcement, outpacing a 0.4 percent rise in the broader market.

The strong performance came in a tough year, with coal volumes coming in 47 million tonnes lower than QR had forecast ahead of its listing nearly two years ago, due to weaker demand from China, industrial unrest at BHP Billiton’s coal mines, and a slow recovery from floods.

Chief Executive Lance Hockridge forecast only a modest increase in coal volumes for the year to June 2013 to between 195 million and 205 million tonnes for the company, which competes against Asciano to transport coal to Australia’s east coast.

“Clearly we’re cautious about the current environment,” Hockridge told two reporters on a conference call.

Despite the weaker volumes, the company delivered a 52 percent increase in underlying earnings before interest and tax to A$584 million for the year to June 2012, beating analysts’ forecasts of around A$552 million.

Statutory net profit rose to A$441 million for the year from A$361 million restated from a year earlier due to an accounting change. The previous year was also boosted by tax benefits stemming from the IPO in November 2010.

The former government-owned company said it was going to buy back up to 10 percent of its shares on market, worth A$847 million ($884 million) at current prices, as its balance sheet was stronger than expected due to cost cuts and a slower pace of growth on new projects.

“What’s happened in my view is a lot of the excess has gone out of the aspriational end of the resource boom, but the fundamentals remain,” he said, adding that growth in China and India over the medium to long term would drive demand for coal freight services.

Hockridge was at pains to say the company’s projects to raise capacity by 30 percent were on track, adding 71 million tonnes of capacity in its central Queensland coal network and starting a project to add another 25 million tonnes in Queensland.

“Beyond that, we are working hand in hand with customers about what we continue to see as being a robust level of growth in the future,” he said. ($1 = 0.9576 Australian dollars) (Editing by John Mair and Edwina Gibbs)