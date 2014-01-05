FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's QSC to pay at least stable dividend for 2013 and beyond-paper
January 5, 2014

Germany's QSC to pay at least stable dividend for 2013 and beyond-paper

FRANKFURT, Jan 5 (Reuters) - German Internet service provider QSC aims to pay its shareholders at least a stable dividend for 2013 and beyond, even if its profits decline, its finance chief told a German newspaper.

“Top priority is that the dividend does not fall in any year,” Barbara Stolz told weekly paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, in an interview published on Sunday.

QSC paid shareholders 8 euro cents ($0.11) per share for 2011, its first dividend after its 2000 listing on the German stock exchange, and raised the payout to 9 cents for 2012.

Analysts on average expect QSC’s results to show its net profit rose to 20.5 million euros in 2013 from 18.9 million a year earlier, and see it increasing to 25.6 million in 2014.

Stolz said QSC’s second priority was to make small acquisitions worth about 5 million to 10 million euros each to strengthen its IT business, especially its software development.

$1 = 0.7346 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Sophie Hares

