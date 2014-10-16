FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
QSC cuts 2014 forecasts on post-summer downturn
October 16, 2014

QSC cuts 2014 forecasts on post-summer downturn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - German internet service company QSC warned on 2014 profits for a second time in just over two months on Thursday, saying high-margin business it had expected to book in the third quarter failed to materialise.

It said there had been a “noticeable downturn in the economy following the summer vacation season”.

The company, which offers broadband services such as telephony and data transfer, now sees revenues coming to at least 430 million euros this year, compared with a previous forecast of 450-470 million euros.

I now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of at least 40 million euros, compared with a previous target of 60-70 million.

In August, QSC had warned that it expected to reach only the lower end of those forecast ranges following a weaker-than-expected second quarter.

Shares in QSC were down 7.9 percent at 1.798 euros by 1444 GMT, reaching their lowest level in two and a half years. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

