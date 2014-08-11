FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
QSC warns on profit, announces savings programme after weak Q2
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
August 11, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

QSC warns on profit, announces savings programme after weak Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - German internet service company QSC toned down its 2014 sales and operating profit outlook on Monday and announced plans for a savings programme as it reported a bigger-than-expected decline in quarterly earnings.

The company said it now expected to reach only the low end of its 2014 forecast ranges for revenues of between 450 million and 470 million euros ($603-630 million), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 60 million to 70 million euros.

In the second quarter, EBITDA dropped 45 percent to 10.5 million euros, falling short of a consensus of 13.5 million euros in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.7463 euro Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.