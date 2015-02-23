FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
QSC shares drop after earnings fall short of expectations
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 23, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

QSC shares drop after earnings fall short of expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Shares in QSC fell as much as 11 percent on Monday after the German Internet service company reported a 55 percent fall in annual profits, a bigger drop than analysts had expected.

QSC, which is considering a sale of its DSL network, also gave an outlook for this year’s earnings, which was lower than analysts’ estimates.

The company’s 2014 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 35 million euros ($39.67 million). This was significantly below 40 million euros, the lowest estimate in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Revenues of 431 million came in slightly below average expectations of 432 million.

QSC shares were down 7 percent by 0900 GMT, while the German technology index was up 0.8 percent. QSC had fallen as much as 11 percent earlier. An hour after trading opened, trading volumes in the stock were more than double the daily average in the past 90 days.

QSC said it expected 2015 revenues to come in at more than 400 million euros, while core profit was forecast at more than 40 million euros.

This compares with an average estimate in a Reuters poll of 429 million for revenues and 45 million for core profit.

LBBW analyst Stefan Borscheid said in a note the outlook was broadly in line with his expectations, adding that he did not expect a dividend increase as long as the company was going through a restructuring. ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.