QSC shares drop after earnings fall short of expectations

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Shares in QSC fell as much as 11 percent on Monday after the German Internet service company reported a 55 percent fall in annual profits, a bigger drop than analysts had expected.

QSC, which is considering a sale of its DSL network, also gave an outlook for this year’s earnings, which was lower than analysts’ estimates.

The company’s 2014 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 35 million euros ($39.67 million). This was significantly below 40 million euros, the lowest estimate in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Revenues of 431 million came in slightly below average expectations of 432 million.

QSC shares were down 7 percent by 0900 GMT, while the German technology index was up 0.8 percent. QSC had fallen as much as 11 percent earlier. An hour after trading opened, trading volumes in the stock were more than double the daily average in the past 90 days.

QSC said it expected 2015 revenues to come in at more than 400 million euros, while core profit was forecast at more than 40 million euros.

This compares with an average estimate in a Reuters poll of 429 million for revenues and 45 million for core profit.

LBBW analyst Stefan Borscheid said in a note the outlook was broadly in line with his expectations, adding that he did not expect a dividend increase as long as the company was going through a restructuring. ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde. Editing by Jane Merriman)