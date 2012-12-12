FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Telecom to raise $1 bln from 10-yr bond - leads
#Credit Markets
December 12, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

Qatar Telecom to raise $1 bln from 10-yr bond - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Qatar Telecom (Qtel), the majority state-owned telecoms operator, is looking to raise $1 billion from a ten-year bond, lead arrangers said.

Guidance for the bond, maturing February 2023, has been set at a spread of 187.5 basis points over U. S. Treasuries, a document released by lead arrangers showed.

The former monopoly, which last tapped global debt markets for $2.75 billion in the fourth-quarter of 2010, is expected to price the bond on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

