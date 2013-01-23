Qatar Telecom to issue benchmark bond Wednesday - leads

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Qatar Telecom (Qtel) plans to issue a 15-year bond of at least $500 million on Wednesday, arranging banks said.

Early price guidance for the bond maturing 2028 was released at 250 basis points over 10-year U.S. Treasuries.

RBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup and QNB Capital are joint lead arrangers and bookrunners for the deal.

The bond issue will be 144a-compliant, meaning it will be open to institutional investors in the United States.

Qtel last tapped debt markets in December with a $1 billion 10-year bond in a substantially oversubscribed sale.