Qtel adds 30-yr tranche to bond plan; eyes $1 bln from debt sale

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Qatar Telecom will issue a maximum of $1 billion in a two-part bond sale on Wednesday, arranging banks said.

The majority state-owned telecoms operator added a longer-dated 30-year tranche to a 15-year bond announced earlier in the day.

Both tranches will be capped in size to $1 billion. Updated price guidance on the 15-year portion was released at 230 basis points over 10-year U.S. Treasuries, 20 basis point tighter than earlier indicated.

Guidance for the 30-year bond was given at 180 basis points over 30-year U.S. Treasuries.