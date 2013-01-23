IFR-LAUNCH: Qtel launches 15 and 30-yr dual-tranche bond

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Qatar Telecom launched a $500 million 15-year note at 215 basis points over 10-year U.S. Treasuries, 35 bps inside initial guidance, IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters, reported, attributing the information to a source.

The company also launched a $500 million 30-year tranche at 162.5 bps over 30-year U. S. Treasuries.

Pricing for 144a-compliant issue is expected later Wednesday. RBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup Inc and QNB Capital are joint lead arrangers and bookrunners on the deal. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)