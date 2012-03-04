UPDATE 1-Qatar Telecom Q4 profit up 32 pct

(Adds details)

* Q4 net profit 598 mln riyals vs 451.9 mln riyals - Reuters calculations

* Board recommends 3 riyal dividend, 30 pct bonus share

DUBAI, March 4 - Qatar Telecom’s (Qtel) fourth-quarter net profit rose 32 percent, according to Reuters calculations, but fell short of an analyst’s estimate.

The former monopoly made a net profit of about 598 million Qatar riyals ($164.26 million), compared with a profit of 451.9 million riyals in the same period a year ago, Reuters calculated.

One analyst polled by Reuters forecast a quarterly profit of 723 million riyals for Qtel, which owns controlling stakes in Kuwait’s Wataniya and Oman’s Nawras.

Annual net profit fell to 2.6 billion riyals in 2011 from 2.8 billion riyals in 2010, the official news agency QNA reported, citing a company statement. It did not give quarterly results.

The board recommended a 3 riyal cash dividend per share, a 30 percent bonus share distribution, and a 40 percent rights issue at 75 riyals per share, QNA said.

The operator’s shares closed 1 percent higher at 164.90 riyals before the results were announced.

Qtel is keen to expand via acquisitions while also growing organically in countries like Tunisia, Algeria, and Iraq where its existing mobile and fixed networks need major investment, its CEO told Reuters last week. ($1 = 3.6405 Qatar riyals)