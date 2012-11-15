FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 15, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

RLPC-Qatar Telecom approaches banks for $1 bln loan - bankers

Michelle Meineke

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - State-owned operator Qatar Telecom (Qtel) has sent out requests for proposals (RFPs) to banks for a syndicated loan of up to $1 billion, bankers said on Thursday.

The loan will be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing, the bankers said.

The request is for a financing with three, four and five year maturities and includes conventional and Islamic Murabaha financing options, the bankers said.

Qtel was not immediately available for comment.

Qtel last tapped the loan market in May 2010 for a $2 billion syndicated loan via arranging banks BNP Paribas, DBS, Qatar National Bank, Societe Generale and Royal Bank of Scotland. That loan was split between a $1.25 billion, three-year facility and a $750 million, five-year facility. (Reporting by Michelle Meineke, writing by Alasdair Reilly; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.