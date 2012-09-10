FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Algeria flags pre-emption right over Qtel-Wataniya plan
September 10, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Algeria flags pre-emption right over Qtel-Wataniya plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Qtel aiming to buy remainder of Wataniya

* Algerian law allows govt to take controlling stake (Adds context, background)

ALGIERS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Algeria would exercise its right of first refusal to take control of a unit owned by Wataniya if Qatar Telecom (Qtel) goes ahead with a plan to totally acquire the Kuwait group, the finance minister said on Monday.

Qtel last month said it had received approval from Kuwait’s Capital Markets Authority to buy the remaining 47.5 percent stake in Wataniya for $2.2 billion. It already owns 52.5 percent of the company.

Wataniya’s Nejma brand is the third mobile operator in Algeria where the government is allowed to take a majority stake following any transaction to sell shares in foreign businesses.

“If Qtel buys Wataniya completely, so there is a change of ownership...there is a rule that applies: 41/59 percent,” Finance Minister Karim Djoudi was quoted by the official APS news agency as saying.

Algeria is already in a dispute with Vimpelcom over acquiring a controlling stake in the local mobile phone unit Djezzy from the Russian telecoms operator.

Vimpelcom acquired Djezzy last year as part of a $6 billion deal to buy assets of Egyptian firm Orascom Telecom, but this transaction became clouded in uncertainty after the government sought a majority stake in the unit. (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by David Cowell)

