Qtel gets regulatory nod for $2.2 bln Wataniya stake buy
August 16, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

Qtel gets regulatory nod for $2.2 bln Wataniya stake buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Qatar Telecom (Qtel) said on Thursday it has received approval from Kuwait’s Capital Markets Authority to buy a 47.5 percent stake in Kuwait’s Wataniya for 622.4 million Kuwaiti dinars ($2.2 billion).

The Qatari firm, which already owns 52.5 percent of Wataniya, will now tender for all outstanding shares at 2.6 dinars per share, a 22.6 percent premium to the Kuwaiti telco’s share price prior to Qtel announcing its offer plans.

Qtel bought its existing stake in 2007 for about $3.7 billion. Kuwait Investment Authority, the Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund, has a 23.5 percent stake in Wataniya and the remaining shares are publicly held. ($1 = 0.2828 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Regan Doherty; Editing by David French)

