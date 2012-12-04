FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.8 quake rattles Anchorage, Alaska
December 4, 2012 / 2:36 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.8 quake rattles Anchorage, Alaska

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, quotes; previous WASHINGTON)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska on Monday, close to the city of Anchorage, rattling buildings and knocking bric-a-brac from shelves, but no serious damage or injuries were reported.

The tremor, initially reported as a magnitude 5.7, struck at 4:42 p.m. (8:42 p.m. EST/0142 GMT) 25 miles (41 km) west of Anchorage, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, relatively shallow at a depth of 33.1 miles (53 km), was widely felt in Anchorage, according to Guy Urban, a geophysicist for the West Coast and Alaska Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska.

“Some people in Anchorage said some things fell off the shelves,” he told Reuters, adding that the center was unaware of any severe property damage or anyone being hurt.

Quakes of similar strength are fairly common in Alaska, one of the most seismically active parts of the United States. (Reporting by Yereth Rosen in Anchorage. Additional reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Steve Gorman and Sandra Maler)

