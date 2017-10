April 30 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck in the Atlantic Ocean 38 miles (60 km) east of Ponta Delgada in Portugal’s Azores archipelago on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was at a depth of 9.4 miles, the survey said. (Reporting By Pravin Char; Editing by Angus MacSwan)