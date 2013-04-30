UPDATE 1-Powerful quake strikes off Azores archipelago

(Adds local fire brigade saying no serious damage)

LISBON, April 30 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck in the Atlantic Ocean 38 miles (60 km) east of Ponta Delgada in Portugal’s Azores archipelago on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, but local authorities reported no immediate damage.

The quake was at a depth of 9.4 miles, the survey said.

“The quake was felt here, but it was not strong enough to do any serious damage on the island. We have not received any requests for help,” a duty officer at the Ponta Delgada fire brigade told Reuters. (Reporting By Pravin Char and Andrei Khalip; Editing by Angus MacSwan)