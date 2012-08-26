FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moderate 5.3 magnitude earthquake in Southern California - USGS
#Financials
August 26, 2012

Moderate 5.3 magnitude earthquake in Southern California - USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - A moderate earthquake of 5.3 magnitude struck near the California-Mexico border 15 miles (24 km) north northeast of Brawley, California, at a depth of 2.9 miles (4 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday.

The quake hit at 12:32 p.m. local time (1932 GMT) and was one of a series in the desert region on Sunday above magnitude 4.0, USGS said. There were no immediate reports of any damage, the San Diego County sheriff’s office said. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Jackie Frank)

