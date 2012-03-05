FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Earthquake rattles San Francisco area - USGS
March 5, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Earthquake rattles San Francisco area - USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, quote; changes dateline from Washington)

OAKLAND, Calif., March 5 (Reuters) - A magnitude 4.0 earthquake shook the San Francisco Bay area on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake, which was initially reported at a 4.3 magnitude, was centered about 15 miles (24 km) northeast of San Francisco, and was at a depth of 5.5 miles (8.8 km), the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

“It woke me up. I heard a woman in my building scream. It lasted several seconds,” said a resident in nearby Oakland, located across San Francisco Bay. The resident said it was still dark when the quake hit. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Paul Simao)

