UPDATE 1-Earthquake rattles San Francisco area - USGS

OAKLAND, Calif., March 5 (Reuters) - A magnitude 4.0 earthquake shook the San Francisco Bay area on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake, which was initially reported at a 4.3 magnitude, was centered about 15 miles (24 km) northeast of San Francisco, and was at a depth of 5.5 miles (8.8 km), the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

“It woke me up. I heard a woman in my building scream. It lasted several seconds,” said a resident in nearby Oakland, located across San Francisco Bay. The resident said it was still dark when the quake hit. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Paul Simao)