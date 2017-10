WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A magnitude 7.7 earthquake hit Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Saturday night, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake was centered 123 miles (198 km) south-southwest of Prince Rupert at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km), the USGS said. (Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Peter Cooney)