FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off western Canada -USGS
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada
September 3, 2013 / 9:23 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off western Canada -USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with revised magnitude, no tsunami warning issued or any damage reported)

Sept 3 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.0 quake struck off Canada’s Vancouver Island on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no reports of damage and no tsunami warnings were issued following the event.

The USGS said the quake, initially measured as a magnitude 6.2, was very shallow, only 0.6 miles (965 meters) below the seabed. It was centered 131 miles (211 km) west of Port Hardy in British Columbia.

The quake struck in an earthquake-prone zone running from northern Vancouver Island to the Haida Gwaii island chain to the north. The area was the site of Canada’s largest ever earthquake in 1949, which measured 8.1.

The temblor was centered far from any major cities or towns. A spokeswoman for Emergency Management British Columbia said there were no reports of damage. (Reporting by Sandra Maler and Scott Haggett; Editing by Jim Loney and Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.