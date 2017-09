WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.2 quake struck off Canada’s Vancouver Island on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the quake was very shallow, only 7.5 miles (12 km)below the seabed, and centered 124 miles (200 km) west of Port Hardy in British Columbia. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Jim Loney)