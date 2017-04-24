FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Magnitude 6.7 quake strikes off Chilean coast, near Santiago -USGS
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2017 / 9:56 PM / 4 months ago

Magnitude 6.7 quake strikes off Chilean coast, near Santiago -USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 24 (Reuters) - A strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of Chile, on Monday, near the capital Santiago, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, which Reuters witnesses said shook buildings in the capital, was centered 20 miles (32 km) west of the coastal city of Valparaiso at a depth of 20.5 miles (33 km) below the seabed. The USGS initially assessed the temblor as a magnitude 6.6 and then 6.8.

A magnitude 6.7 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; additional reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.