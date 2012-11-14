FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Magnitude 6.1 quake hits central-north Chile, no damage
November 14, 2012 / 7:41 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Magnitude 6.1 quake hits central-north Chile, no damage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with no damage reported, details. Changes dateline, previous WASHINGTON)

SANTIAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit central-north Chile on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, causing buildings to sway in capital Santiago but causing no damage.

The USGS said the quake struck on the coast, 54 miles (88 km) north of Coquimbo, at 4:02 p.m. (1902 GMT). It was initially reported as a magnitude 6.0 quake.

Chile’s state emergency office, Onemi, said there were no reports of injuries, disruptions to basic services or infrastructure damage as a result of the tremor.

The navy said the quake did not meet the conditions needed to trigger a tsunami.

World No.1 copper producer Codelco said its operations were normal, and no mines in the metal-producing country reported damages.

Seismically active Chile was battered in February 2010 by an 8.8 magnitude quake and ensuing tsunami, which caused billions in damage and killed hundreds. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

