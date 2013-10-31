FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Strong earthquake strikes off Chilean coast, no damage reported
October 31, 2013 / 11:57 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Strong earthquake strikes off Chilean coast, no damage reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on quake, tsunami center bulletin, background; changes dateline from WASHINGTON)

SANTIAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Chile on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The quake was centered 35 miles (56 km) southwest of Coquimbo and at a depth of 6.6 miles (11 km), the USGS said.

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage, though the quake caused buildings in the capital Santiago to sway. Mining operations in Chile, the world’s No. 1 copper producer, also were not affected, according to initial reports.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was not expected to cause a destructive widespread tsunami, though it could generate local tsunamis that posed a threat along coasts within 62 miles (100 km) of the epicenter.

Seismically-active Chile was battered in February 2010 by an 8.8 magnitude quake and ensuing tsunami, which caused billions in damage and killed hundreds.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero in Santiao and Paul Simao and Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Editing by Jackie Frank and Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
