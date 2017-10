WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.6 quake struck Western China early on Saturday, close to the Kazakhstan border, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.5, was centered about 100 miles (160 km) southwest of the town of Shihezi in Xinjiang province. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Paul Simao)